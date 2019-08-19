Hey! That Monkey Looks Familiar!

Marcel, the monkey from the TV show Friends, might be making a comeback! The famous furry actor, whose real name is Katie, just filmed the pilot for “Y, The Last Man On Earth” on FX. The series will debut sometime in 2020, but it's undergone a bunch of changes, so Katie may be replaced by CGI by the time this thing airs. Upsetting, I know. We have to start like a petition to keep Katie on board... she's like Meryl Streep of monkeys.

Video of Friends - Marcel Favorite Song

In other, terrifying news, Pennywise, yes the clown from IT, made his way onto a woman’s backyard. The victim? A 42-year-old woman in Harrington Park, New Jersey. She was just chillin' in her backyard when a Pennywise doll was thrown into her yard. Excuse me... "floated" into her yard.

Video of IT CHAPTER TWO - Final Trailer [HD]

So, what did the woman do? She called the cops, torched the toy and slept with a knife that night. Not sure if it was in that order, but you get the point. Pretty sure I would have lit that thing up first. I think it's safe to assume this poor Jersey woman won't be seeing "IT Chapter 2" when it hits theaters next month.

