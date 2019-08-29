"Garage Bars" Are Taking Over Maplewood, NJ!!!
Garage bars are taking over Maplewood, NJ!!!
People have been transforming their garages into bars for the neighborhood -- no liquor license required, as long as homeowners aren’t selling the booze. John Garbarino was the first to start this domino effect with his "Gar Bar", then a bunch of others in Maplewood followed suit.
So hold up... drinks are FREE at these places, you're not making any kind of profit, and these guys are just pouring thousands of dollars into a glorified man-cave? Thanks, but I wanna stay married.
Next up, Lizzo rocked a VERY expensive scrunchie at the VMAs!!!
Her high side ponytail was held in place by a $100 crystal-covered scrunchie. It features over 5,000 individual hand-applied rhinestones. Rich people, smh.
Then there's me... I found a hair tie on the subway the other day and put it into regular rotation.
Catch me on Dish Nation weekdays in the 6pm hour on MY9!