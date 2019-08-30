"Big Toe Heels" Are A Thing Apparently

Liam Hemsworth returns to Instagram after filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus! On Wednesday he announced a new project via IG -- "Killerman". It's an independent film that's actually out today (Friday) in the United States. The picture is of a bloody Liam Hemsworth... it's from the movie, don't worry, Miley didn't attack him when she got served those papers, and in the caption he expresses his excitement over the film: "Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen."

In related news, Miley Cyrus has been cozying up with gal pal Kaitlynn Carter... who's a blogger... I think. I'm actually not totally sure. She doesn't have a Wikipedia page, so honestly your guess is as good as mine.

Moving on, "Big Toe Heels" are the new ugly shoe trend. They expose the big toe while the rest are covered... like they're in a regular heel. These things make Crocs look like red bottoms. They go for upward of $1,000, and of course, they're selling out (because people are ridiculous). I guess they're good for people who have like really hideous toes, but just the big toe is pretty. Those people are celebrating right now... "Finally, a shoe for me!!!"

