Best Actress / Singers To Star as Miley Cyrus if a Movie Were Made About Her Life

By Mario McKellop



Although only 25-years-old, singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has already had a remarkable career. The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, the former Destiny Hope Cyrus broke into the mainstream by starring in the hit Disney Channel original series “Hannah Montana” in 2006.



As the series wound down, Cyrus began a radical overhaul of her image. First, she started taking on mature roles in movies and then adopted a highly controversial sexualized public image. She also brought rap, R&B and psychedelic influences into her music. More recently, she pivoted to country-pop music and took on a more reserved public persona. But throughout it all, she’s remained consistently popular and has sold nearly 20 million albums worldwide.



Now 12 years into her career, Miley’s established herself as one of the most pop colorful pop stars of her generation. As such, it’s not outside the realm of possibilities that Hollywood may make a feature film about her life. And if a Miley biopic comes to theaters, one of these five actresses/singers should take on the lead role.

When considering performers who could convincingly portray Miley Cyrus, the singer-songwriter’s younger sister is a no-brainer. In addition to having decades of personal experience with the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker, Noah, 18, is also an actress and singer in her own right. Her most notable role to date was providing the voice of the eponymous character in 2008 animated film “Ponyo.” And she’s released one studio album, popular collaborations with Alan Walker and Matoma, and hit a platinum single in the form of 2016’s “Make Me (Cry).”

Best known for her starring role in “Gossip Girl,” Taylor Momsen, 25, is also the lead singer for a rock band called the Pretty Reckless. Totally committed to music, Momsen announced she was quitting acting to focus on her band. However, if Momsen could be lured back into performing on screen, she could play a killer Miley Cyrus. With her career marked by heavily publicized controversies, she could nail the singer-actress’ wild child phase. Also, her casting in a Miley biopic would be an interesting bit of career symmetry; she lost the breakout role of Hannah Montana to Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus



Odd as it may seem, there are a few good reasons Miley should play herself in a film biography. Recent documentaries about Katy Perry, One Direction and Justin Bieber did very well at the box office. While a biopic wouldn’t function exactly the same way, it’d likely detail the same material and would feature a lot of musical performances to appeal to Miley’s fanbase. To boot, Arlo Guthrie, The Beatles, The Spice Girls and Eminem have all found success by starring in scripted films based on their real lives.

After landing her breakout role in the 2005 “Amityville Horror” remake, Chloë Grace Moretz, 21, established herself as a talented and eclectic performer. Her most notable roles include the dark 2010 superhero film “Kick-Ass,” gut-wrenching 2014 team drama “If I Stay” and gonzo 2018 horror movie “Suspiria.” Though not a professional singer, Moretz has the acting chops to capture Cyrus’ prismatic persona.

Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett may seem like an odd choice to play Miley Cyrus, as she’s Australian and 49 years old. However, it also seemed weird for her to play legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, Hollywood icon Katherine Hepburn and Norse death goddess Hela, yet she excelled in all of those roles. With an experimental director like Todd Haynes or Michel Gondry at the helm, the Miley Cyrus biopic could be a dark course Oscar contender.