Alec Benjamin: From Playing Parking Lots, To Lollapalooza!

Last time I saw Alec Benjamin was at our Holiday In New York show, where he won over the sold-out crowd with ease. The majority of the spectators in attendance were unfamiliar with Alec and his music, but by the end of the set, it was safe to say he acquire hundreds of new fans. Aside from his undeniable talent, his humble charm shined through on stage. I too became an Alec Benjamin fan that night.

PHOTOS: Holiday in NEW York with Charlie Puth, Lauv, Alec Benjamin, Julia Michaels

I was eager for round two. Backstage at Holiday In New York, Alec and I talked briefly, but I didn’t get a chance to pick his brain on his writing style, unique voice, or all the famous co-signs he has been picking up along his journey. This was my chance.

(Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW)

We discussed how he got into the business... from an unknown Alec Benjamin standing outside of a Khalid concert playing for fans waiting to enter the venue, to Alec working with Khalid! His story has that “wow factor”. The kind of story that makes you believe in destiny.

Of course, we spent time talking about his team up with Alessia Cara, and how Twitter is to thank for the collaboration. Alec also revealed to me the latest DM he shot out... hopeful that that one too will turn into a collab.

Video of Alec Benjamin - Let Me Down Slowly (feat. Alessia Cara) [Official Music Video>

Alec was happy to be chatting with me. Genuinely happy. He thanked me numerous times for taking out the time to talk with him. I think that tells you a lot about who Alec is as a person, beyond the artist. And no, thank YOU Alec... for your music and your kindness. Both are equally infectious.