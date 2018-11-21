4 Times Miley Cyrus Made Lemonade Out of Lemons

By Melanie Falina



2018 has proven to be California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire season on record thus far. With already more than $2.9 billion in damages and counting, a series of large wildfires broke out across the state this summer and were then rekindled this month by foehn winds, destroying even more land and homes and taking more lives.



Hollywood Affected by Wildfires

A slew of celebrities have been among those who have lost their homes in this disaster as well. Kim Basinger, Gerard Butler, Neil Young, Robin Thicke, and Camille Grammer are just a few luminaries whose homes have succumbed to these awful fires. Another celebrity who, sadly, is in the same boat is singer and actress sensation Miley Cyrus. Cyrus' $2.5 million Malibu home purchased in 2016 with fiance Liam Hemsworth is among those that have been destroyed, and she took to Twitter expressing her grief: “Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community."

Our home before and after the devastating #WoolsleyFire.



Please donate anything you can to The Malibu Foundation in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic... https://t.co/K2yFpjZDzc pic.twitter.com/6o8maqtRhd — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2018

But then without missing a beat, Cyrus offered gratefulness for all that she had not lost: "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left." Cyrus also thanked the firefighters and sheriff’s department for all they're doing to help, and added several links to organizations where others can volunteer or donate including DirectRelief, the American Red Cross, California Community Foundation, and others.

See Also: Miley Cyrus's Top 5 Most Charitable Highlights

And although celebrities lives are, in fact, charmed when compared to those of the average person, these wildfires have proven that fame and fortune do not make anyone immune to the throes of natural disaster. But in the case of Miley Cyrus, focusing on the good in her life while faced with a staggering loss just goes to show that she's someone who can look on the bright side in life - and count her blessings, so to speak. Here are three other times that Miley Cyrus made lemonade out of lemons in her life and career...

Video of Hannah Montana - Nobody&#039;s Perfect

When Cyrus was a mere 11 years old she auditioned for Disney Channel's teen sitcom/musical comedy show Hannah Montana. Trying out for the role of Chloe Stewart (which was later changed to Miley Stewart), Cyrus was actually turned down for the role and the part was instead offered to Joanna "JoJo" Levesque. But Levesque turned down the job, and although Disney was actively considering other young actresses for the part, they had a change of heart about Cyrus and offered it to her a few weeks later. Cyrus took that opportunity and ran with it - launching the young performer's career into mega-stardom and propelling the show into a multi-million dollar revenue smash hit. Four seasons for the show itself, five studio albums and two tours, two films, and a well-oiled merchandising machine with Cyrus at the center of it all.

Video of Miley Cyrus VMA 2013 with Robin Thicke SHOCKED

Then in 2013, a sonic boom was heard around the world and its name was Miley Cyrus. But not the forever tween, Hannah Montana-esque Cyrus; no, this was a Cyrus who had blossomed into womanhood, into her own budding sexuality, and a Cyrus who wanted to shake things up and shed the innocent Hannah Montana shell she'd become famous for.

Video of Miley Cyrus - Wrecking Ball (Official Video)

There were eye-popping wardrobe malfunctions, her (still shocking to some) VMAs performance with singer Robin Thicke, and a racier sound and image with the release of Bangerz, just to name a few. Cyrus exuded an experimental, care-free attitude and wanted to keep the world guessing what she'd do next. But rather quickly, the shock turned to expectation from the media, and in many ways, Cyrus was typecast once again in her career. Only this time, instead of America's sweetheart, it was as the over-the-top, do-what-I-want liberated woman. But the singer stepped out of the brazen persona and began to prove she was far more than a naked songbird riding a wrecking ball through the expectant and ever changing waves of what's trending. Cyrus established the Happy Hippie Foundation dedicated to helping homeless youth and the LGBT community, immersing herself in philanthropy while returning to TV on NBC's “The Voice.” She also reunited with former fiance Liam Hemsworth and is now at peace with a calmer, wiser, side of herself.

Video of Miley Cyrus - Younger Now (Official Video)

In 2017, Cyrus released her sixth studio album, Younger Now, to a lukewarm response and generated only around 33,000 copies sold, a far cry from 2013's smash hit Bangerz that topped charts worldwide, earned multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, and sold more than 1 million copies. There was no tour planned for the release and Cyrus retreated a bit, surely plotting her next move musically, but also focusing more on her health and on her activism with a goal of being more impactful and using her platform to shine a light on the things in life that are meaningful.

See Also: The 5 Most Adorable Miley Cyrus / Liam Hemsworth Moments



The world has watched Miley Cyrus grow from a child to a spirited teen, and from a boisterous young-adult to the passionate, altruistic young woman that she is today. That journey has been both brilliant and tumultuous - like with that of any living, growing being, but Miley Cyrus continues to surprise those of us who are watching. Despite any of the low-points in this performer's personal life and career, she always finds her feet again and stands back up shining more brightly than before.

Related: 3 Artists We'd Love To See Featured On Miley Cyrus's Next Album