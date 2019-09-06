Two Heads Are Better Than One? Two-Headed Rattlesnake Found In NJ

A 10-inch, two-headed rattlesnake was found in New Jersey!!!

It has two fully formed heads with independent brains, but a single body. Terrifying, right? Apparently though, "two times the fun" isn't that fun out in nature. Scientists say that the snake probably wouldn't have survived in the wild. It's 'uniqueness' makes it quite the target. It doesn't have the same mobility that a one-headed snake would.

(Photo: GlobalP/Getty Images)

A two-headed rattlesnake was found back in 2009, but experts say this is the first one found in Jersey. It was discovered in Burlington County, so I'll never be visiting there... sounds like something out of American Horror Story. No thank you.

Moving on...

Demi Lovato shared an unedited bikini photo on Instagram, with an awesome message to accompany it. In the caption, she writes, “This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is.”

Peep her IG (above), you'll be able to read the FULL caption. I think she looks, just, flawless in it. On another note, Demi revealed she's been hard at work in the studio, cooking up some new music. Her exact words? An 'anthem' is on the way.