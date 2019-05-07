Which of the 4 Lady Gaga Met Gala Looks Is Your Favorite?

Vote for which of Mother Monster's outfits was the best

May 7, 2019
Michael Cerio

Lady Gaga was a co-chair for the 2019 Met Gala, and she came through with an amazing 4 dresses to celebrate the night dedicated to "Camp."

Anyone who was worried about Gaga losing her edge after the success of A Star Is Born, got a Mother Monster-sized dose of reassurance on the pink carpet. Rocking $2 million worth of Tiffany diamonds, the Oscar-winning singer and actress went from flowing hot pink, to elegant black, and back again. Check out each of her looks below.

View this post on Instagram

#METGALA #METGAGA 1️⃣

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

View this post on Instagram

#METGALA #METGAGA 2️⃣ -- @dia.getty

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

View this post on Instagram

#METGALA #METGAGA 3️⃣ -- @johnshearer

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

You've seen them all, now tell us which is your favorite of the night. Will it be the volumonous pink or the sexy and stark black? Or is somewhere in-between? All 4 were amazing, but the choice is yours.

Vote below, and be sure to check out all of our favorite looks from the 2019 Met Gala here.

Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard / Staff, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff, John Lamparski / Stringer

