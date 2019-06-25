Watch Shawn Mendes Drop Camila Cabello Before 'Señorita' Video

"This is my worst nightmare" Shawn Mendes tells the camera during rehearsals for the "Señorita" video. "Having to dance."

In a new behind-the-scenes look at the collaboration with Camila Cabello, the pair are seen in the dance studio, getting loose and going over the steps for their sultry new single. Cabello is brilliant, feeling every sensual step as Shawn plays the partner. It all works for a while, until Mendes drops Camila on a dip, sending the singer to the floor in a heap of laughter.

"You can't just drop Camila Cabello, you can't do that" Mendes states plainly into the camera. "Can't do that again. If I do that again it's over for me."

You can watch the drop above, as well as an intense debate over how to take Shawn's shirt off in the video above. Meanwhile, Mendes has started his World Tour. The "In My Blood" singer posted a beautiful shot of himself on stage with a piano, as the crowd lit up with support. He used the moment as a chance to talk about the bullying he has overcome, offering his own light forward.

"I’m thinking about being in 9th grade right now. The day after I posted one of my first covers onto YouTube back in 2014" he wrote on Instagram. "At school walking down the hall straight into a group of older guys yelling out 'sing for me Shawn sing for me!' In a way that made me feel absolutely horrible... made me feel like a joke, like what I was doing was just stupid and wrong. I was lucky though, I had the best friends and the best parents anyone could ask for... no matter what they would never let me stop doing what I LOVED to do just because someone ELSE thought it was stupid."

"I’m writing this not only to the 15 year old kid who’s scared to follow their heart because of what people might say but also to the 50 year old who may be doing the exact same thing" he continued. "You deserve to follow your heart. Im here and I’m rooting for you."

There was plenty of agreement and support in the comments, with Niall Horan, Lauren Jauregui, and of course Camila Cabello chiming in. "This is beautiful" wrote his "Señorita" co-star.

Drop or no drop, the friendship lives on.