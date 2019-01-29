Watch Sam Smith and Normani's Sad and Sultry "Dancing With a Stranger" Video

After being briefly exclusive, Sam Smith and Normani have unwrapped their "Dancing With A Stranger" video for everyone.

In a cold blue home, Smith and Normani feel the ghosts of their past relationships grazing along them as they move (and dance) about the house. The visual serves up a vibe of loneliness and longing, and some choice choreography from the former Fifth Harmony singer.

The slinky synth track pairs the classic crooning of Smith with the velvet voice of Normani, and has become an instant hit since it was released earlier this month.

"Dancing With A Stranger" is Smith's first single of 2019 and possibly a preview of his The Thrill Of It All follow-up. His last release came with Calvin Harris in 2018. As for Normani, she also released a pair of singles with Harris, and joined Khalid and 6LACK on successful songs to close out the year.