Watch the First Trailer for 'Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise Of Skywalker'

The wreckage of the Deathstar, the laugh of Emperor Palpatine, the gutpunch hug of Princess Leia - it's all there in the thrilling first look at Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise Of Skywalker.

The final chapter in the saga is co-written and directed by J. J. Abrams, who returns after an amazing turn for The Force Awakens. In the two minute teaser we find Rey fully with the force, Lando fully in the Falcon, and Kylo Ren gluing things back together. It's feels like another hat tip towards the original trilogy once again blended strongly into another generation's Star Wars story.

Already there's a lot of questions, but you'll eight months to think about it. Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise Of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.