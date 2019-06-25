Wait, This Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise Fight Still Might Happen?

The Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise fight of the century could be back on, or the news might be all made up and we're in the weirdest timeline of the Matrix. Either way, wouldn't you want to know just in case?

TMZ is now reporting that a secret phone call has taken place between Ari Emanuel, the co-CEO of the company that owns UFC, and Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun. UFC President Dana White was said to also be a part of the call. On the line the three discussed the potential battle between the 56-year-old action star and the 25-year-old "Sorry" singer. According to TMZ, Braun claimed that Justin was in for the fight, with Emanuel also believing Cruise would agree to enter the octogon as well. And with that a passing joke tweet from Bieber, got one step closer to real life Celebrity Deathmatch.

This all started earlier this month, when Bieber challenged the Mission: Impossible actor to an MMA match on Twitter. "Tom if you don't take this fight you're scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? Dana White?" MMA star Conor McGregor was quick to assist, offering to host the match between the two, tweeting "If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"

All of this was seemingly diffused last week, when Bieber finally spoke about the challenge. "I was just playing" Justin Bieber told TMZ. "I don't know him."

"I think he'd probably whoop my ass in a fight" added Bieber.

We're going to lay down for a bit. Please wake us when things start making sense or when the simulation is over. You can read more from TMZ here.