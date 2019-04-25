Thor's Hammer and Captain America's Shield Comes to Fortnite in Time for 'Avengers: Endgame'

After thrilling fans with a dancing Thanos last year, Fortnite is back with another Avengers tie-in.

Just in time for Avengers: Endgame, the battle royale game unveiled an update Thursday morning, featuring new weapons like Thor’s Hammer, Hawkeye’s Bow, and Captain America’s Shield. They can all be found, and used to fight Thanos, who returns to the game.

Do you have whatever it takes? Check out what’s new in our patch notes: https://t.co/PDOP4pZn3j pic.twitter.com/OWTbCU0wGG Find Thor’s Hammer, Hawkeye’s Bow, Captain America’s Shield or Iron Man’s Repulsors to defeat Thanos and the Chitauri in the Endgame LTM. #FortniteXAvengers — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2019

Players split into two teams in the update, Team Thanos featuring the big guy and Chitauri Invaders and a team of Heroes. Just like the films, you fight to protect the Infinity Stones in Fortnite, but this time the battle has moved to Battle Royale Island. Also, much like the movie, if Thanos collects all the Infinity Stones before you are able to defeat him, you lose the ability to respawn, and eventually die.

The Endgame edition of the game is available for a limited time.

Avengers: Endgame hasn't officially hit theaters yet, but already fans and the cast are fighting to protect from spoilers. All major Marvel accounts tweeted out the below, "Don't Spoil The Endgame" image this week. Robert Downey Jr. went one step further on Wednesday, using Captain America for help.

Cap knows best... Keep those spoilers to yourself... pic.twitter.com/VoRhQ3K5iN — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 24, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters on Friday April 26th, with screenings starting on Thursday night.