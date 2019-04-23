SCREENSHOTS: Inside the World Premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and more work the red carpet before the MCU finale
"This press line may be the end of us" joked Robert Downey Jr. on Monday night at the World Premiere of Avengers: Endgame.
All the stars assembled in Los Angeles to walk the red carpet and celebrate the conclusion of the story after 11 years and 22 movies. As the Avengers stopped by hungry press outlets looking for a hint towards a solution to the post-snap world of Thanos, the cast shared memories and appreciation for this massive movie franchise.
"This is exactly who I should be up here with" Downey Jr. gushed as he put his arm around Iron Man director Jon Favreau. "The man who literally started it all, who had the faith in me, and this connection we had. Now at this point, he's the one moderating the press conferences because he's moved on to even more gigantic stuff."
"We were hungry and we had a good feeling, so seeing something like this tonight you realize, you're just part of something and yet you kind of get to pretend you're at the beginning of it. But tonight really feels like, I don't know, it's special."
"At any given moment I feel like I'm about to let some secret fly out of my mouth, and I just want the movie to come out so that I don't have to hold anything in anymore" added Scarlett Johansson, flanked by Chris Pratt on the red carpet. Both Johansson and Brie Larson wore jewelry inspired by the Infinity Stones.
brie and scarlett really said god is a woman and she is going to defeat thanos #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/0VkNil8PV8— pau (@captbrie) April 23, 2019
Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film in the MCU, and the end of a journey that started in 2008 with Iron Man. To make sure you haven't missed anything along the way, see the full list of films below, and be sure to catch Avengers: Endgame in theaters on April 26th.
Iron Man - May 2, 2008
The Incredible Hulk - June 13, 2008
Iron Man 2 - May 7, 2010
Thor - May 6, 2011
Captain America: The First Avenger - July 22, 2011
The Avengers - May 4, 2012
Iron Man 3 - May 3, 2013
Thor: The Dark World - November 8, 2013
Captain America: The Winter Soldier - April 4, 2014
Guardians of the Galaxy - August 1, 2014
Avengers: Age of Ultron - May 1, 2015
Ant-Man - July 17, 2015
Captain America: Civil War - May 6, 2016
Doctor Strange - November 4, 2016
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - May 5, 2017
Spider-Man: Homecoming - July 7, 2017
Thor: Ragnarok - November 3, 2017
Black Panther - February 16, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War - April 27, 2018
Ant-Man and the Wasp - July 6, 2018
Captain Marvel - March 8, 2019
Avengers: Endgame - April 26, 2019