Nicki Minaj Turns Up the Heat on 'MEGATRON'

Nicki Minaj is back with a rum-soaked, tropical raggaeton rager called "MEGATRON".

After a week of building buzz, Minaj dropped her first solo song of the year on Friday. Along with it comes a video that finds her flexing from the club to the jungle. Things get so hot by the end of things, Nicki even sprays a lamborghini down with gas and sets fire to the sports car.

The dancehall vibes of "MEGATRON" are steamy as Minaj swims through each scene, once again taking the title of villain with snarling verses, but smoothing things out with an irresistible chorus. Minaj's boyfriend Kenneth Petty is also featured throughout the clip.

The single is Minaj's first solo song since dropping her Queen album in August of 2018.

"MEGATRON" is now available everywhere.