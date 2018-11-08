Marshmello Is On The Cover Of 'Forbes' And Is Worth 44 Million Dollars

There's a lot of money behind those big black eyes and helmet-wide smile.

According to a new Forbes cover story, Marshmello is worth 44-million-dollars, thanks to his massive DJ appearance fees and his credit on creations like "Happier" with Bastille and "FRIENDS" with Anne-Marie. The big bank account has allowed the masked producer the luxury of private planes and a 55-thousand-dollar helmet complete with an "air-conditioning system" and "programmable LED lights."

“For us it was, how do you create a brand that is accessible to everybody, that everyone can be and relate to?” says Marshmello’s manager Moe Shalizi in the Forbes piece. “The concept we had in mind with Mello was, How do you create a universal character?”

The story traces the rise of Marshmello, from free SoundCloud downloads, to talking with Skrillex, to the amazing marketing that goes into making a faceless character so beloved. “We always talk about taking Marshmello public one day,” Shalizi tells Forbes in regards to turning the star’s business into a publicly traded company. “He can do anything.”

Along the way, Forbes does mention that they have confirmed the identity of Marshmello. They say he is a 26-year-old named Chris Comstock. a claim that they first went public with in an article last year.

Earlier this week, Marshmello and Dan Smith of Bastille performed their hit "Happier" on Good Morning America. Watch it here.