Lil Nas X Takes a Different Road on New Song 'Panini'

With just hours to go until he releases his first EP, Lil Nas X has unveiled his second single.

"Panini" is a sharp and slinky song, in which the rapper talks to those that were around before the massive explosion of "Old Town Road." Over an angular beat, X sings and flows about people that aren't pleased with his level of success. "Now when it's all done I get the upper hand, I need a big Benz not another fan" he sings. "But I still want you as a fan. I'm a need to sit down, don't mean to make demands."

A lot of eyes are on "Panini", with many curious about the sound of a second single after blazing a new trail with the Country Trap stylings of "Old Town Road." After initial controversy, the hit has broken down barriers and has remained the top song in the country for 11 weeks. Here, Lil Nas X mostly bypasses any Country leanings, opting more for Travis Scott than Randy Travis.

Lil Nas X drops his debut EP on Friday June 21st, titled 7. You can see the art and tracklist here.