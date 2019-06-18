Lil Nas X Reveals Release Date for Debut EP '7'

The horses have been firmly secured in the back for weeks, and the time has come for Lil Nas X to take a turn off of "Old Town Road."

This weekend the rapper revealed the cover and release date for his highly-anticipated EP, 7, sharing that the set will be out on Friday June 21st.

7 DROPS ON JUNE 21ST!! ------ pic.twitter.com/PVWouPL18K — nope (@LilNasX) June 15, 2019

After the unmated success of his debut "Old Town Road", fans can't wait to see what's next from the 20-year-old. Where on the spectrum of Country Trap will the other six songs fall, and how will they be received after an amazingly mass appeal initial effort? We'll find out Friday.

In the meantime, we have the full tracklist for 7, including Billy Ray Cyrus on the remix hit plus songwriting superstar and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

1. Old Town Road (Remix) featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

2. Panini

3. F9mily

4. Kick It

5. Rodeo

6. Bring U Down featuring Ryan Tedder

7. C7osure