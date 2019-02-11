Lady Gaga Stands up for Mental Health at the GRAMMY Awards

As Childish Gambino and Kacey Musgraves won the big awards at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, you could still argue that Lady Gaga had the best night.

The "Shallow" singer stood shoulder-to-shoulder to kick off the show with Michelle Obama, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, and Jada Pinkett Smith in an empowering moment. She also scored victories for three of her five nominations, from two different projects, and had perhaps the most electrifying performance of the evening as she rocked alongside Mark Ronson and friends for her A Star Is Born song. But beyond all the star-power and sparkling stage, her brightest moment was her acceptance speech for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, using it as a platform to talk about mental health.

Talking about the topics tackled in her film, Gaga turned the spotlight towards the important issue. "I'm so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues. They're so important" she said, standing with award in hand. "A lot of artists deal with that, and we got to take care of each other. So if you see somebody that's hurting, don't look away. And if you're hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up in your head with you."

Lady Gaga is also nominated at the upcoming Academy Awards for Best Actress, and "Shallow" is nominated for Best Original Song.

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.