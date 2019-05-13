Kacey Musgraves Won't Drink out of a Shoe, but Post Malone Will

Fans attempt to get artists to do a "shoey" in Sydney

May 13, 2019
Michael Cerio
Kacey Musgraves and Post Malone

Kevin Winter / Staff, Marcelo Hernandez / Stringer

Things have gotten weird Down Under.

This weekend both Kacey Musgraves and Post Malone performed in Sydney, Australia. Both were urged to drink from their own shoe. Can you guess which one did, and which did not?

Related: Kacey Musgraves Is a Trippy Centaur in Her "Oh, What a World" Video

Sunday night, Musgraves performed at the Enmore Theatre. The Album Of The Year winner wowed the crowd as usual, and was applauded by fans when she politely declined doing a "shoey."

The Australian ritual of drinking a beer from your own shoe, known as a "shoey", was the subject of a chant during the show. However, Musgraves managed to fight through the peer pressure. "My girl stood her ground in 8-inch platforms" wrote one fan on Twitter. "You can’t peer pressure her to be gross!"

"Don’t you dare think you can demand Kacey Musgraves to do a shoey!" wrote another supporter. "That behavior is tacky and not cute at the same time."

There was no room for a "shoey" at the Kacey Musgraves show. That actual angel wasn't ever going to drink out of footwear. But, a Post Malone show is a completely different kind of party.

Hours earlier in Sydney at the Qudos Bank Arena, Posty not only gave into the "shoey" chant, but took a knee to get a proper angle when drinking from his own sneaker. "That shoe was especially stinky" he said, as the crowd erupted.

The "Rockstar" singer did stop there, from the looks of things he continued his "shoey" ways the next night in New Zealand too. Warning, do not attempt with Post Malone brand Crocs, or really, at all.

 

Both Musgraves and Malone will be at Bonnaroo next month.

Tags: 
pop
Kacey Musgraves
Post Malone