The Jonas Brothers Cap off Their 'Late Late Show' Takeover With 'Carpool Karaoke'
The "Sucker" singers discuss their come back and are "Burnin' Up" in the passenger seat
"When things ended it wasn't the best" explains Nick Jonas from the backseat of Carpool Karaoke. "We started saying, there was a magic when we were together that we would all love to feel again."
The Jonas Brothers dug into their upcoming documentary, the process of "forced therapy", and a few JoBro classics with James Corden on the last episode of their Late Late Show takeover Thursday night. The trio has been a part of each night's show since the release of their comeback single "Sucker" last week. Since then they have been kidnapped and have played a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts", all on the way to the big debut of their Carpool Karaoke segment.
"I broke the band up, but I got them back together as well" Nick explains as they all discuss the therapy sessions they went through before their reformation. "It's true. It's a full redemptive story" adds Kevin as they all laugh.
The three also take part in a lie detector test, asking about annoying brothers and the many wedding of Nick and Priyanka Chopra. "Was there a point during your many weddings that you thought, I'm done with these weddings?" asks Corden.
"Yes" answers Nick. "It was when I looked at the bill."
Hear them talk about socks, purity rings, and more above. "Sucker" is the Jonas Brothers first song in six years, and is now available everywhere.