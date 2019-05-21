Halsey Offers to Pay Ticket for Fan Speeding While "Bangin Out" to "Nightmare"

When Halsey said the next album is about her connection to the fans, she really meant it.

A fan confessed on Twitter Tuesday that they were pulled over and received a ticket for speeding, but it was all caused by the aggressive enjoyment of Halsey's new single "Nightmare."

"When asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was dangerously close to admitting I was bangin out to Halsey's new song Nightmare" wrote Francesca. Within minutes, Halsey swooped in with an offer to pay the ticket and a little advice. 'What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket" she wrote. "DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!!"

What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!! https://t.co/rZJxRXb7Nj — h (@halsey) May 21, 2019

The singer is coming off a live-stremed pop up show in Minneapolis on Monday, where she stressed the important connection between herself and her fans and performed "Nightmare" live for the first time. "The rooms are bigger, the radio plays the songs, but my love for you will always remain the same" she posted. "If you think this “direction” is “new”, it’s because you weren’t here when it all began. To those of you who had my back for years in tiny clubs, thank you."

that mood when 8,000 people show up with 2 days notice to see you play a surprise release show in MINNEAPOLIS!!!! There’s a reason this is one of my favorite cities to play too. And they fucking proved it tonight ❤️ --: @yasi pic.twitter.com/dJSo33yZLy — h (@halsey) May 21, 2019

i LOVE you. i cannot even begin to explain it. you take my breath away. a whoosh in my chest like a vacuum cleaner that sucks both corners of my mouth up into a smile. I love you. — h (@halsey) May 21, 2019

one more thing: the rooms are bigger, the radio plays the songs, but my love for you will always remain the same. If you think this “direction” is “new”, it’s because you weren’t here when it all began. -- to those of you who had my back for years in tiny clubs, thank you. pic.twitter.com/vle5R6BsVe — h (@halsey) May 21, 2019

Backstage at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month, Halsey talked with us about her last performance of "Without Me", and the possible hints towards her upcoming album. The lead single "Nightmare" is now available everywhere.