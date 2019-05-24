Charles Barkley Before Raptors Win: "I'll Knock the Hell out of Drake"

NBA fans have been in their feelings over Drake lately, but Charles Barkley has a plan to curb the influence the GRAMMY-winning artist has had on the Eastern Conference Finals.

Before Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors, the former NBA star shared his plan on how to stop Drake's courtside antics. “I ain’t worried about no Drake” explained Barkley on the TNT Pregame show. Talking with Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson he added, "I would say, ‘Kenny, do me a favor. Throw the ball out of bounds one time and I’ll knock the hell out of Drake.’”

"I ain't worried about no Drake!" --



Chuck weighs in on Drake's antics on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/yUprcEQBfd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2019

“And Ernie, that’s way we used to do it” Barkley added. “If there was a fan that was giving us a hard time, I’d say, ‘Hey, man, lose the ball out of bounds and you got to knock the hell out of him. And then, this what you’ve got to do - 'Hey man, you all right?'"

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer complained on Wednesday about the star's role in the game.

Toronto wound up winning Thursday night's game 105-99 to take a 3-2 series lead, as Drake enjoyed watching in Toronto. "All we are is proud and passionate" the Scorpion singer told reporters after the game. "I love Toronto, I love this team, and we're going to the NBA Finals."

Drake has become the subject of scrutiny, after rubbing Raptors coach Nick Nurse's shoulders during a tense 4th quarter in Game 4, and continuing to stalk the action while standing courtside. The Raptors now have 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday May 25th.