BTS to Appear at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Get ready GRAMMYs, BTS is coming.

With just a few days to go until the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, the show just got an extra shot of international star power, as the group has been added as presenters for Sunday's broadcast. The K-pop sensations are also nominated for Best Recording Package for Love Yourself: Tear.

Related: GRAMMY Awards: Vote for Album Of The Year

The nomination is a major moment in GRAMMY history, making BTS the first K-pop group to accomplish such a feat. Their time on stage as presenters is further recognition for the global superstars.

It should be an exciting trip for the group, which listed Los Angeles as one of the top places they would want to live in the US, in our exclusive interview below.

Alicia Keys is set to host the 2019 GRAMMYs, which will broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm EST.