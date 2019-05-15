'Black Mirror' Is Back With Avengers and Miley Cyrus: Watch the Trailer

Black Mirror is back to make sure the future freaks you out. The show will return to Netflix for a fifth season on June 5th.

Three new episodes will debut on the streaming platform next month, starring Miley Cyrus, Avengers: Endgame stars Anthony Mackie and Pom Klementieff, That '70s Show actor Topher Grace, and more. The new episodes are the first from the Emmy-winning series since the reality-questioning, "choose your own adventure" film Bandersnatch was released in December.

Cyrus has long been rumored to be a part of a Black Mirror episode, with fans spotting her filming in South Africa last November. The singer is also on the cusp of releasing new music.

Black Mirror started on British television's Channel 4 in 2011, but the tales of dangerous technology moved to Netflix in 2014. The show has won a total of 6 Emmy Awards.