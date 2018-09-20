Adele Thanks Lauryn Hill For "Record Of A Lifetime"

Real recognizes real.

At the age of ten, Adele witnessed an impactful performance from Lauryn Hill during The Miseducation Tour. Twenty years later both iconic singers are celebrating an anniversary.

For Lauryn Hill, it's twenty years since the release of her groundbreaking, GRAMMY-winning album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The chart-topping and history-making LP is getting a tour tribute from Ms. Lauryn Hill, trekking around the country to celebrate two decades since its release.

For Adele, it's been twenty years since the pre-teen got to see her favorite album live. It's a moment she got to relive this week, and she posted a heartfelt note on the experience.

"What a woman, what a record" writes Adele. "Miseducation is my favorite record of all time. Such an honest representation of love and life."

"Thank you for the record of a lifetime, thank you for your wisdom! thank you for existing."

You can find the rest of the dates for Lauryn Hill's tour here.

