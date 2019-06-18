Lizzo Performs and Lady Gaga Wins Big at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards

There were plenty of awards handed out on Monday at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards, from Best Kiss to Best Fight and everything in between. Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg took home a trophy, from MTV. However the biggest winner of the night might be Lizzo, who invited viewers to the Church of "Juice" for her first award show performance.

Complete with a Sister Act-style interlude, the Cuz I Love You singer was electric, finding new fans Melissa McCarthy and Jada Pinkett Smith vibing along in the crowd as she held the show captive.

As for the awards, there was plenty of golden popcorn to pass around. Lady Gaga landed Best Performance In A Movie for her role in A Star Is Born, and scored Best Musical Moment for the film's song "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper. Elsewhere Elisabeth Moss took the TV equivalent for The Handmaid’s Tale, with Game Of Thrones winning Best Show.

Avengers: Endgame was the biggest winner of the night. The sprawling superhero epic took home several awards including Best Movie, Best Hero, and Best Villain.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was also honored, picking up the Generation Award. After a choreographed Samoan dance to Queen's "We Will Rock You", the star emerged and delivered a moving speech about authenticity. “What you saw here tonight, that's who I am. I'm proudly half-black and half-Samoan and I wanted to bring those cultures here for the world to see" said Johnson. "While yes, it's important to be yourself, you've got to recognize the joy and the responsibility of bringing everybody with you. And you do that by being kind, by being compassionate, by being inclusive and straight up just being good to people because that matters.”

You can find the full list of winners from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards below.

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Us

BEST SHOW

Game of Thrones

Big Mouth

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock, Bird Box

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell, The Chi

Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

BEST KISS

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard, Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells, Sex Education

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton, Riverdale

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams, Venom

BEST HERO

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Zachary Levi, Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Penn Badgley, You

REALITY ROYALTY

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

John Mulaney, Big Mouth

Marsai Martin, Little

Zachary Levi, Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

BEST FIGHT

Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Avengers: Endgame, Captain America vs. Thanos

Game of Thrones, Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG, Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania, Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

BEST REAL–LIFE HERO

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG

Alex Honnold, Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby, Nanette

Roman Reigns, WWE SmackDown

Serena Williams, Being Serena

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Sandra Bullock, Bird Box

Alex Wolff, Hereditary

Linda Cardellini, The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees, Halloween

Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Hill House

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Surviving R. Kelly

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

BEST HOST

Nick Cannon, Wild ‘n Out

Gayle King, CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Ray J’s Hat

RBG, The Notorious RBG

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

A Star Is Born, “Shallow”

Bohemian Rhapsody, “Live Aid Concert”

Captain Marvel, “Just A Girl”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, “Masquerade”

On My Block, “Look At That Butt”

Riverdale, “Seventeen”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, “Sunflower”

The Umbrella Academy, “I Think We’re Alone Now”