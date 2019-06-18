Lizzo Performs and Lady Gaga Wins Big at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards
A big night for stars and superheroes
There were plenty of awards handed out on Monday at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards, from Best Kiss to Best Fight and everything in between. Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg took home a trophy, from MTV. However the biggest winner of the night might be Lizzo, who invited viewers to the Church of "Juice" for her first award show performance.
Complete with a Sister Act-style interlude, the Cuz I Love You singer was electric, finding new fans Melissa McCarthy and Jada Pinkett Smith vibing along in the crowd as she held the show captive.
--Now u know! https://t.co/akvwwivIOv— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 18, 2019
As for the awards, there was plenty of golden popcorn to pass around. Lady Gaga landed Best Performance In A Movie for her role in A Star Is Born, and scored Best Musical Moment for the film's song "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper. Elsewhere Elisabeth Moss took the TV equivalent for The Handmaid’s Tale, with Game Of Thrones winning Best Show.
Avengers: Endgame was the biggest winner of the night. The sprawling superhero epic took home several awards including Best Movie, Best Hero, and Best Villain.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was also honored, picking up the Generation Award. After a choreographed Samoan dance to Queen's "We Will Rock You", the star emerged and delivered a moving speech about authenticity. “What you saw here tonight, that's who I am. I'm proudly half-black and half-Samoan and I wanted to bring those cultures here for the world to see" said Johnson. "While yes, it's important to be yourself, you've got to recognize the joy and the responsibility of bringing everybody with you. And you do that by being kind, by being compassionate, by being inclusive and straight up just being good to people because that matters.”
You can find the full list of winners from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards below.
BEST MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Us
BEST SHOW
Game of Thrones
Big Mouth
Riverdale
Schitt’s Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock, Bird Box
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell, The Chi
Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
BEST KISS
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard, Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells, Sex Education
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton, Riverdale
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams, Venom
BEST HERO
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Zachary Levi, Shazam!
BEST VILLAIN
Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Penn Badgley, You
REALITY ROYALTY
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
John Mulaney, Big Mouth
Marsai Martin, Little
Zachary Levi, Shazam!
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
BEST FIGHT
Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Avengers: Endgame, Captain America vs. Thanos
Game of Thrones, Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG, Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania, Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
BEST REAL–LIFE HERO
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG
Alex Honnold, Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby, Nanette
Roman Reigns, WWE SmackDown
Serena Williams, Being Serena
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Sandra Bullock, Bird Box
Alex Wolff, Hereditary
Linda Cardellini, The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees, Halloween
Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Hill House
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Surviving R. Kelly
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
BEST HOST
Nick Cannon, Wild ‘n Out
Gayle King, CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT
The Bachelor, Colton Underwood jumps the fence
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Ray J’s Hat
RBG, The Notorious RBG
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
A Star Is Born, “Shallow”
Bohemian Rhapsody, “Live Aid Concert”
Captain Marvel, “Just A Girl”
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, “Masquerade”
On My Block, “Look At That Butt”
Riverdale, “Seventeen”
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, “Sunflower”
The Umbrella Academy, “I Think We’re Alone Now”