Meow and ME! Taylor Swift Debuts Cat No. 3 After Song Reveal

All those Swiftie sleuths got it right: Cat mama Taylor Swift debuted her feline No. 3, a sweet-faced baby boy named Benjamin Button, after his surprise reveal in the music video for her new song "ME!"

See Also: Taylor Swift Starts a New Era Alongside Brendon Urie With "ME!"

The pop star's famous Scottish Folds, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, have a brown-eared sibling who snuggled with Swift on Instagram above her comment: "And then there were three ..."

And then there were three… A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 26, 2019 at 7:28am PDT

She later shared a snippet of selfie video on Instagram carrying the adorableness in her arms, saying: "I've never personally encountered a cat that preferred to be carried as if they're a human baby."

This is how he prefers to travel. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 26, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

Fans suspected she might be adding to her cat family after Swift visited a Nashville butterfly mural she commissioned hours before her music video dropped Friday. The artwork featured three cats.

The new whiskered face was featured in the video's story as her on-screen lover, Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie, tries to woo her back after a spat — in French — by handing her the four-legged bundle. The pet did the trick.