Watch Nick Jonas Unbox His Life

Nick Jonas is Billboard's most recent guest to participate in a new episode of Unboxing. The music superstar spent some time going through items from his past while also reflecting on some pivotal career moments.

Jonas was signed as a solo artist at the age of 11 and went on to release a Christmas tune which ended up charting. Fans even get to hear a snippet of the first song he ever wrote and recorded with his father, Kevin Jonas Sr., below.

The 25-year-old takes us back to 2007 when the Jonas Brothers made their television debut on TRL to introduce their fist single, "Mandy." Jonas also credits his brother Joe Jonas for a spike in sales after falling during a past American Music Awards performance, and yes, we get to watch that clip again.

While Nick Jonas confirmed his engagement to Priyanka Chopra earlier this month, he is also fresh off the release of his latest track, "Right Now," featuring Robin Schulz.