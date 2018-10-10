Watch Sigala's "Just Got Paid" Music Video with French Montana, Meghan Trainor & Ella Eyre
October 10, 2018
Sigala has just unveiled his brand new music video for "Just Got Paid," an insanely-hype track featuring French Montana, Meghan Trainor, and the incredibly talented Ella Eyre.
The collaboration not only hails across three genres of music but also brings talent across two seas.
Sigala's produced many tracks for the EDM and pop world, including some very groovy dance anthems with legendary Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers.
Check out the crew gettin' paid in the hot new, feel good music video, below!