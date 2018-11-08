Watch Lauren Jauregui Perform Two Brand New Songs At MTV's 'Plus 1 The Vote' Election Party

Lauren Jauregui just surprised her Jaguars with two brand new songs.

Thank you so muchhhh @MTV for having me tonight at the #Plus1TheVote !! I’m so grateful to each person who came...lmk if you were feeling any of those new songs(; — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) November 7, 2018

At MTV's '+1 The Vote' election party, following the 2018 midterm elections last night, the former Fifth Harmony star performed "More Than That" and a more than appropriate "Freedom" for the crowd. Earlier in the day, she was also rocking a "see through shirt" with "Freedom" written in rainbow letters.

I love pissing off conservatives.

A see through shirt that has Freedom written across the chest in rainbow????? Like yeah that’s exactly what I’m wearing to vote https://t.co/VsjfSQE21q — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) November 6, 2018

Jauregui has begun her solo career since the girls split, debuting her first solo single "Expectations" which has taken off across the world.

Watch Lauren Jauregui perform "More Than That" and "Freedom" at MTV's '+1 The Vote' election party via fan video, below.