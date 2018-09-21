Wanna Play Marshmello in Fortnite? Here's How:

Our favorite sugary snack, Marshmello recently talked with our friends at GQ about how you can battle him and even Ninja in Fortnite.

Related: Win a Trip to See Marshmello, Khalid, Meghan Trainor, & More at the We Can Survive Concert in Los Angeles

In a new episode, 'Mello goes undercover to respond to messages about him on multiple different social media outlets. We learn he solely uses Ableton production software -- but started on GarageBand, was born in a Safeway grocery store, and that it only took four hours to write "Alone," his third single released that popped him in at No. 9 on the US Dance chart.

Marshmello's official gamer-tag is @itsmemarshmello. Add him, and watch the full episode below!

He also just released a brand new music video for his song "Stars." Check out the fútbol-filled visual: