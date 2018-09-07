Shawn Mendes Kicks off the 2018 NFL Season With a Crowd-Pumping Performance
The "Mercy" singer certainly didn't hold anything back
Heartthrob singer and songwriter, Shawn Mendes, just kicked off the 2018-19 NFL season in the best and most Philadelphia way possible.
.@ShawnMendes coming to you LIVE from #Kickoff2018 in Philly!
STREAM HERE: https://t.co/WUqraf8cUj pic.twitter.com/Vb211QUg3q— NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2018
Following the stellar performance, Shawn tweeted:
Philly. You are UNREAL. Seriously forgot how incredible loud you guys sing. I love you!— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 6, 2018
Fellow singer and heartthrob, Jack, also showed his support:
YEAHHHHHH FLY EAGLES AND @ShawnMendes just went god mode with his performance at the home opener... Philly’s got this W come on baby!! -- --— J (@JackJ) September 7, 2018
Check out this video from a fan of the NLF opening performance:
philly was extra lit tonight @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/pB0rI400ea— Simra (@simraxo) September 7, 2018
Shawn performed a lineup of his hit songs, including "Stitches," "Mercy," "Lost In Japan," and "In My Blood" for the Philly crowd. The best part? It was all free.
Listen to his latest track, "Nervous," off his self-titled album, Shawn Mendes, below.