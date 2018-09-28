Logic Unleashes 'YSIV' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld, Wale, Wu-Tang Clan & More

Listen to "Wu-Tang Forever," "Ordinary Day," and "Iconic"

September 28, 2018
LA
Logic walking on the red carpet at The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY on August 20, 2018.

© Anthony Behar

It's finally here. Logic's highly-anticipated fourth full-length studio album, Young Sinatra 4 (YSIV).

Related: New Music Friday: Check Out Albums From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

This new album follows the 301-native's Bobby Tarantino II and features Hailee SteinfeldJaden Smith, Ryan Tedder, Wale, and the whole entire Wu-Tang Clan.

Here's the full tracklist:

Feast your ears with YSIV.

Tags: 
Logic
Young Sinatra 4
YSIV
Hailee Steinfeld
Wale
Wu-Tang Clan