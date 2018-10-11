Khalid & Martin Garrix Take You Behind The Scenes in New "Ocean" Video

Martin Garrix takes you behind the scenes of his "Ocean" music video featuring Khalid.

It's part of his latest episode of The Martin Garrix Show which is syndicated on his YouTube channel.

New episode of ‘The Martin Garrix Show’ on Youtube! https://t.co/aBDLrsswt8 pic.twitter.com/fi3gLeWdFH — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) October 8, 2018

Khalid actually just won the American Music Award for Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B.

Go behind-the-scenes in season 3, episode 6, "Ocean."