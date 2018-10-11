Khalid & Martin Garrix Take You Behind The Scenes in New "Ocean" Video
It's the latest episode of 'The Martin Garrix Show'
October 11, 2018
Martin Garrix takes you behind the scenes of his "Ocean" music video featuring Khalid.
Related: Behind The Scenes at the AMAs: Khalid and Poppy Become BFFs
It's part of his latest episode of The Martin Garrix Show which is syndicated on his YouTube channel.
New episode of ‘The Martin Garrix Show’ on Youtube! https://t.co/aBDLrsswt8 pic.twitter.com/fi3gLeWdFH— MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) October 8, 2018
Khalid actually just won the American Music Award for Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B.
AHH! @thegreatkhalid accepts the award for #AMAs Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/GXWMyp14zw— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018
Go behind-the-scenes in season 3, episode 6, "Ocean."