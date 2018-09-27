Here's What's Leaving Netflix in October
Like 'Full Metal Jacket,' 'The Rugrats Movie,' 'Red Dragon,' and '21'
September 27, 2018
A new month means a whole new selection of shows and movies to binge watch!
With the arrival of great titles like Anger Management, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Billy Madison, and Black Dynamite, some great titles also must depart.
Titles including Full Metal Jacket, The Rugrats Movie, Red Dragon, and 21 are all leaving before the month of October is over.
Here's the full list of movies and shows that are leaving Netflix in October.
10/1/18:
- 21
- Adventureland
- Akira
- Bad Boys
- Boogie Nights
- Cinderella Man
- Curse of Chucky
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
- Full Metal Jacket
- Guess Who
- Inside Man
- Let Me In
- Life Is Beautiful
- Menace II Society
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Sin City
- Stealth
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Clan
- The Family Man
- The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
- The Lost Boys
- The Rugrats Movie
- Trading Places
- White Collar: Seasons 1-6
10/2/18:
- The Human Centipede: First Sequence
10/6/18:
- The BFG
10/8/18:
- 90210: Seasons 1-5
- Kubo and the Two Strings
10/10/18:
- Leap Year
10/13/18:
- The Nut Job
10/14/18:
- About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
- The Babadook
10/17/18:
- Donnie Darko
10/22/18:
- The Secret Life of Pets
10/24/18:
- V/H/S/2
10/25/18:
- Big Eyes
- Queen of Katwe
10/26/18:
- Southside with You
10/28/18:
- Bridget Jones's Baby