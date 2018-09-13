Eminem Explains Why He Surprise-Dropped 'Kamikaze', Plus Get MGK & Joe Budden Details

In a fire-filled album fury that took the internet by storm, Eminem explains why he surprised the world with his latest album, Kamikaze, which just went No. 1 on the charts.

The 8-Mile native caught up with Sway in a two-part interview where E fully explains his thinking behind the surprise project. Plus, we get never-before-seen details about Joe Budden and Machine Gun Kelly beef that he says is a bit more "petty" than they may seem.

Watch part one of the interview.

Watch Eminem explain more on MGK and Budden in the second part, below.