Dillon Francis Gets Zedd's Name Waxed Into His Chest: "The Things I Do For The Internet"

EDM superstar DJ and producer Dillon Francis just got Zedd's name waxed into his chest forest.

Francis has most notably produced tracks like "Get Low" with DJ Snake and a remix for Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's "I Like It." Zedd is currently sitting at No. 23 on the charts with Shawn Mendes for their latest collab, "Lost In Japan."

"The things i do for the internet," Francis captioned his threaded tweet in response to getting over 11k retweets to do the waxing.

10k RT’s i’ll wax ZEDD into my chest pic.twitter.com/xKQsbdLPNz — Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) October 9, 2018

The things i do for the internet. pic.twitter.com/XmSv31Lrzi — Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) October 16, 2018

Well done, Dillon, well done. You've made the internet proud.