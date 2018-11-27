'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Creed II' Fight for Holiday Box Office Title

Despite a pair of sequels both scoring huge holiday weekend wins at the box office, it was never really a fair fight.

Disney continued its holiday dominance over the Thanksgiving weekend with the release of Ralph Breaks the Internet, though kudos are in order for Creed II for putting up a good fight.

Both were highly-anticipated sequels and trust us, neither disappointed.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is Disney's follow-up to their 2012 animated hit Wreck-It Ralph. Sarah Silverman, John C. Reilly, and the rest of cast pulled in over $80 million across the five-day weekend. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone​ came in second with over $55 million with Creed II over the same five days -- not to be understated though, Creed II probably featured the better soundtrack.

The five-day total for Ralph Breaks the Internet comes in as the second best opening in Thanksgiving history, just behind another Disney hit in Frozen, which brought in nearly $94 million in 2013. The animated sequel also finished just above Disney's 2016 Thanksgiving weekend release of Moana, which took in roughly $82 million.

Of course, Creed II has nothing to be ashamed of. Despite Disney owning eight of the top 10 Thanksgiving weekend releases, The latest installment in the Rocky franchise falls seventh of that list, and is actually only the second non-animated film in the top 10.