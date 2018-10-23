EXCLUSIVE: Mike Posner Was Super-Paranoid Next To 2 Chainz and Usher

The man behind the beard is back!

Related: Watch Mike Posner Chapter I: The Internship

As we continue looking into the life of Mike Posner, it's time now for a special glimpse into one of those moments that was almost too surreal for the "Song About You" singer. Posner tells us in Chapter II about the one time he found himself in the studio with 2 Chaniz, Usher, and some secondhand smoke.

Meanwhile, Posner is hitting the late night circuit promoting his new single. He stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night with his band, The Legendary Mike Posner Band, to perform "Song About You." Check it out: