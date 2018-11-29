Here's Everything Leaving Netflix in December

Ever see something on Netflix and think, "I'll just watch that next week," but then you never get around to it? Of course you do, we know it, and that's why we're here for you.

With so many amazing new arivals hitting Netflix in December, the streaming giant needs to get rid of a few titles. And since we want to make sure that you can get in every last second of binge-watching in, we compiled a complete list of every movie and television show leaving Netflix in December.

Enjoy... while you still can:

12/1/18:

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy, Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

12/4/18:

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

12/7/18:

Trolls

12/10/18:

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

12/15/18:

Step Up 2: The Streets

12/16/18:

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

12/17/18:

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

12/19/18:

Ip Man: The Final Fight

12/20/18:

Disney’s Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

12/22/18:

Spotlight

12/25/18:

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

12/31/18: