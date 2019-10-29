Selena Gomez Dishes On New Music with Karen Carson

Hot on the heels of her double-whammy release of "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," superstar singer Selena Gomez dropped by Karen Carson in the Morning to dish on all that's new in her world.

(Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW)

Selena worked with some heavyweight songwriters this time out, including Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas.

"The whole point of these two records," Gomez says, "I think for me it's a release," she tells Karen Carson. "It's something that was powerful and when I wrote it I don't think I would have the capacity to have released it. So it feels great to be in a place where I can, and it feels authentic and it feels right and I feel so good. My heart, my soul feels amazing."

(Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW)

Watch the full interview above and be on the lookout for new releases from Selena in the coming months!