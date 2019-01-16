Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Tweets Prison Address, Cue The 'Fan Mail'

MTV Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has gotten himself into....well....a situation. He's going to prison for eight months and after all the shame he's given to the New York and New Jersey area, we are sending Mike some fan mail, so that he'll have something to read behind bars.

Granted, he did tweet out his mailing address, so he was asking for this.

For family , friends & fans

Mailing Address for letters only:



Michael Sorrentino#66910-050

Otisville FCI

Federal Correctional Institution

Satellite Camp

PO Box 1000

Otisville, NY 10963 — Mike The Situation ☝-- (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

Check out what some of our listeners wanted to write to Mike on Karen Carson in the Morning, plus some drama with Al Roker and Jillian Michaels? Yes!

