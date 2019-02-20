Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas Returns with New Album, Single “One Less Day (Dying Young)”

Matchbox Twenty frontman and solo artist Rob Thomas has officially announced the release of his highly anticipated fourth solo album Chip Tooth Smile which is set to arrive in stores and on streaming services on April 26th. His brand new single “One Less Day (Dying Young)” was just released today, February 20th, and to celebrate, Rob dropped by to talk with NEW 102.7's Karen Carson in the Morning about the exciting news.

Video of Rob Thomas - One Less Day (Dying Young) [Official Music Video>

Thomas will celebrate Chip Tooth Smile with an extensive North American summer tour with special guest Abby Anderson. He will be performing at New Jersey's Count Basie Theatre on May 28th and will be back in the area again in July and August at the Borgata in Atlantic City, The Beacon Theatre in NYC, The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, and Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. You can check out a full list of dates below.

Chip Tooth Tour Dates:

March 29, 2019 | Chumash Casino | Santa Ynez, CA

May 28, 2019 | Count Basie Theatre | Red Bank, NJ

May 30, 2019 | FireKeepers Casino | Battle Creek, MI

May 31, 2019 | Hard Rock Rocksino | Northfield, OH

June 1, 2019 | Meadow Brook | Rochester Hills, MI

June 3, 2019P | NC Pavilion @ Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, OH

June 4, 2019 | Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn | Indianapolis, IN

June 7, 2019 | Breese Stevens | Madison, WI

June 8, 2019 | Mystic Lake Casino | Prior Lake, MN

June 10, 2019 | Levitt Pavilion | Denver, CO

June 11, 2019 | The Depot | Salt Lake City, UT

June 13, 2019 | Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery | Woodinville, WA

June 14, 2019 | Moda Center | Portland, OR

June 16, 2019 | Mountain Winery | Saratoga, CA

June 18, 2019 | The Greek Theatre | Los Angeles, CA

June 20, 2019 | Humphrey's By The Bay | San Diego, CA

June 23, 2019 | Comerica Theatre | Phoenix, AZ

June 25, 2019 | ACL Live | Austin, TX

June 26, 2019 | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | Irving, TX

June 28, 2019 | Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land | Sugar Land, TX

June 29, 2019 | Saenger Theatre | New Orleans, LA

June 30, 2019 | Tuscaloosa Amphitheater | Tuscaloosa, AL

July 2, 2019 | Mizner Park Amphitheater | Boca Raton, FL

July 3, 2019 | Hard Rock Live | Orlando, FL

July 5, 2019 | Mahaffey Theater | St. Petersburg, FL

July 6, 2019 | Daily's Place | Jacksonville, FL

July 8, 2019 | STATE BANK AMPHITHEATRE AT CHASTAIN PARK | Atlanta, GA

July 9, 2019 | Schermerhorn Symphony Center | Nashville, TN

July 11, 2019 | Red Hat Amphitheatre | Raleigh, NC

July 12, 2019 | The Anthem | Washington, DC

July 13, 2019 | The Met Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA

July 15, 2019 | Sands Bethlehem Event Center | Bethlehem, PA

July 17, 2019 | Bergen Performing Arts Center | Englewood, NJ

July 18, 2019 | Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion | Boston, MA

July 20, 2019 | Casino Rama Entertainment Centre | Rama, ON

July 21, 2019 | CMAC | Canandaigua, NY

July 23, 2019 | Lakeview Amphitheater | Syracuse, NY

July 24, 2019 | SPAC | Saratoga, NY

July 25, 2019 | Meadowbrook | Gilford, NH

July 27, 2019 | Borgata | Atlantic City, NJ

July 29, 2019 | Beacon Theatre | New York, NY

July 30, 2019 | Beacon Theatre | New York, NY

August 2, 2019 | The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY

August 3, 2019 | Mayo Performing Arts Center | Morristown, NJ

August 4, 2019 | Mohegan Sun | Uncasville, CT