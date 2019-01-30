How the Backstreet Boys Balance Work and Family Life While Out On the Road

With their brand new album DNA just released in the midst of their "Larger Than Life" residency in Las Vegas and a world tour on the horizon, the incomparable Backstreet Boys (AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell) dropped by NEW 102.7 this week to give Karen Carson some insight into what it's like for them to be on another chart topping run.

After meeting when they were just teenagers the boy-band-of-all-boy-bands are now, 25 years later enjoying a resurgence, a renaissance if you will -- and they couldn't be more excited to be a part of it for their fans. But as the now husbands and fathers prepare to head out on the road in April/May 2019, they are certainly expecting things to be a little different.

(Photo: WNEW) PHOTOS: Backstreet Boys In Studio with Karen Carson

Howie Dorough explains: "I think right now in our career, one of the biggest things we try to accomplish, and it sometimes is a challenge, is balance. Balance of working and having downtime with our families. It doesn't always work, so when we don't have the downtime that we'd like to have, we try to bring our families out there on the road with us as much as possible."

"We have been away from our families now going on like 13-14 days," says Nick Carter. "We were over in Japan, and now we've been in New York for the past 4 to 5 days. So, we miss our families and if you watch the music video, that's exactly what we're going through right now.

"And that's what the song is, the message, 'No Place.' They are the place that we want to come home to. It's our safe haven and I haven't seen my little boy, he's still under three-years-old, in so long and I'm starting to get emotional. Yesterday I saw him on FaceTime and it was the first time that he actually, I could see sadness in his face, like when he was talking to me. I told Kevin that, so now I'm getting really affected by it. But they have all gone through that themselves and now I'm starting to experience it."

The boys already have three massive singles available off of DNA, along with music videos, for "Chances," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," and "No Place."

For a full list of tour dates and to pick up the new album, visit BackstreetBoys.com.