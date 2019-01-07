Glenn Close's Acceptance Speech Makes Karen Carson ALMOST Team with Her

It was the moment Karen Carson stayed up all night for - the Golden Globes were live and no one more than Karen wanted Lady Gaga to walk across that stage and accept the award for best actress.

Unfortunately for this Little Monster, that time never came.

The winner for "Actress in a Drama Motion Picture," went to Glenn Close. Karen was devastated - but only until she heard what Glenn Close had to say.

As Glenn talks about permission for women to believe in themselves, Karen gets pretty emotional bringing up women in her own life. Want to hear what Karen had to say? Check this out!