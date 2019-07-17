FaceApp: Use At Your Own Discretion

By Maruful Hossein

Somewhere in the back of your mind, you know you were thinking, "What will I look like when I get older?" Well, you don't have to wait 50 years anymore as there is an app called FaceApp, where you can make it happen right now!

Celebrities such as the Jonas Brothers and Sam Smith used FaceApp. As well as some of the NEW 102.7 crew!

This #FaceApp challenge is hilarious and depressing at the same time -- -- pic.twitter.com/70SVgGHwXi — Trey Morgan (@WhoIsTreyMorgan) July 17, 2019

When you take a trip to the Year 3000. pic.twitter.com/O9Dxpwj6ex — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 16, 2019

Ok. Enough now... A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on Jul 17, 2019 at 12:08am PDT

The viral movement happened after Snapchat introduced their baby and gender swapping filters to much fanfare.

It's worthy to note that FaceApp was created in 2017 by a team of Russian developers. If users are interested in being a part of the viral movement, all they have to do is download the app, allow the app to access your phone's photos and take a picture or just edit an existing photo to make yourself grow older right before your eyes.

You can also make yourself look younger, and change ethnicities, add facial hair and more -- which brought controversy at the time when that was introduced.

However, there are concerns about the app and what it does. The app should be used at your own discretion. By agreeing to the terms and conditions, you're basically allowing FaceApp to do whatever they want with those photos such as reposting your images, monetizing it etc. They can also use your name or any likeliness provided and they can retain your photos and information even after you delete the app. Even if you set your Apple iOS photo permissions to "never," you still are not protected by the terms and conditions. FaceApp still allows you to pick photos without giving photo access, thus triggering 'user intent' because you've willingly tapped that photo -- but it does not have access to your entire photo library. That can still be improved upon as Apple can make it more clear if people opted to use a photo or not.

People's concerns were also that information will be accessed and activities can be cross-referenced, and they know what everyone would look like along with the data. In this day and age, there are a lot of breaches and these third parties have access to your information, so there is a huge risk of your information being leaked out there.

While the FaceApp is fun and trendy, everyone should be careful of who they give their information to and the apps they allow access too.

Update: FaceApp has responded to all the user's security and privacy concerns. Take a look here.



