Dua Lipa "Dance Cries" Through 'Don't Start Now,' Coming Out Stronger On the Other Side

U.K. born artist Dua Lipa is on fire at the moment with her latest single, "Don't Start Now" picking up tons of airplay since it's release back at the end of 2019. Views on the official video for the track are climbing steadily, currently at the 109 MILLION mark. That's enough to make anyone "dance cry!"

Dua admits she's good at making "heartbreak songs" like her latest anthem but says she prefers to call it "dance crying."

"I say 'dance crying,'" Dua explains, "because for a lot of it I just want people to listen to them and have a good time, but if you listen to the lyrics it's got a different meaning. This is, obviously, going through something and coming out the other end, coming out stronger, and knowing that you've made the right decision."

"Being strong in your decision takes a lot sometimes, and that's kind of what 'Don't Start Now' is."

Video of Dua Lipa - Don&#039;t Start Now (Official Music Video)

Dua Lipa was named 'Best New Artist' at the 2019 GRAMMYs -- and this year she's certainly looking forward to seeing who gets to take home the high honor this time around.

As a Brit, Dua says she holds the GRAMMYs on the same level as the Brit Awards in her home country -- although she doesn't use them to define her success in the music industry -- she finds getting that recognition always gives her a special feeling.

Be sure to watch "music's biggest night" this Sunday, January 26th at 8PM on CBS!

Watch Karen Carson's full chat with Dua Lipa below.