Justin Timberlake Postpones Another Show Due To Bruised Vocal Cords

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Timberlake is postponing another concert as he recovers his bruised vocal cords.

See Also: Timberlake Postpones NYC Show At The Garden Due To Bruised Vocal Cords

Live Nation announced Thursday that the pop star's show in Buffalo, New York, planned for Sunday, will now take place Dec. 19.

As a result of bruised vocal chords, the Justin Timberlake Man of The Woods concert in New York tonight is postponed until January 31st.

Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled event. @TheGarden https://t.co/MVFo78CPzR — Live Nation NYC (@LiveNationNYC) October 24, 2018

Just hours before his concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Timberlake wrote on Instagram that he had to postpone it to Jan. 31, which marks his 38th birthday. Because of that new show, his Denver concert planned for Jan. 29 will now take place on Jan. 28.

Tickets for the previously scheduled concerts will be honored at the new dates. Live Nation said, "Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled events."