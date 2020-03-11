Tegan & Sara Announce North American 'Tonight We’re Seeing Colors' Tour Dates

Tegan & Sara are returning to the road for an extensive North American summer tour supporting their latest release, Hey I’m Just Like You.

Their run kicks off on May 18th on the west coast and will grace the stage at The Rooftop At Pier 17 in New York City on August 18th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13th at 10am. Purchase your tickets HERE.

UPDATE:

Hi everybody! We're going to postpone our ticket on-sale until we have a clearer picture of how to proceed with the COVID-19 situation in the USA and Canada. We'll keep you updated and hope that all of you are being careful and safe. xo, T&S pic.twitter.com/XyfpdpJJ6R — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) March 12, 2020

Details and dates below.

See Also:

Inside Tegan and Sara's New Time-Traveling Album, ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’

Tegan and Sara on Expressing Pain and Finding Help

Celebrating National Sisters Day With Tegan and Sara

2020 TOUR DATES

Leg 1 with Georgia (*) and Jackie Mendoza (+)

May 18 | Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 19 | Missoula, MT | The Wilma * +

May 20 | Boise, ID | Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 21 | Eugene, OR | McDonald Theatre * +

May 24 | San Diego, CA | SOMA +

May 26 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren * +

May 27 | Tucson, AZ | Rialto Theatre * +

May 30 | Denver, CO | Ogden Theatre * +

Jun 01 | Kansas City, MO | The Truman * +

Jun 02 | Saint Louis, MO | The Pageant * +

Jun 03 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre* +

Jun 06 | Chicago, IL | Riviera Theater +

Leg 2 with IDER (*) and Claud (+)

July 30 | Portland, OR | Oregon Zoo Amphitheater * +

Aug 01 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium * +

Aug 05 | Houston, TX | Warehouse Live – Ballroom * +

Aug 06 | Dallas, TX | House of Blues * +

Aug 07 | Tulsa, OK | Tulsa Theater * +

Aug 10 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit * +

Aug 11 | Cleveland, OH | House of Blues * +

Aug 13 | Toronto, ON | Rebel Complex *

Aug 14 | Montreal, QC | MTELUS *

Aug 15 | Boston, MA | House of Blues *

Aug 17 | New Haven, CT | College Street Music Hall * +

Aug 18 | New York, NY | The Rooftop At Pier 17 *

Aug 21 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore *

Aug 22 | Washington, DC | The Anthem *

Aug 24 | Richmond, VA | The National * +

Aug 25 | Norfolk, VA | Norva * +

Aug 28 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theater * +

Aug 30 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl * +

Sep 01 | Charleston, SC | Charleston Music Hall * +

Sep 02 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle *